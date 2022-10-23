Anna Wintour and Vogue are the latest to sever ties with Kanye West. According to a report from Page Six, a representative from Vogue stated that “neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again after his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause.”

“Anna has had enough,” said an insider to Page Six, adding, “She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”

Wintour and Ye had been friends for years. Ye had attended Wintour’s Met Gala several times since 2009, and even shouted her out on his 2012 DJ Khaled collab, “Cold.”

“Dinner with Anna Wintour / Racing with Anja Rubik / I told you motherf*ckers it was more than the music / In the projects one day, to project runway.”

In 2014, Wintour featured Ye and his then-wife Kim Kardashian on the cover of Vogue after their wedding.

Most recently, Wintour hired Baz Luhrmann to film a meeting between Ye and Vogue‘s fashion editor, Gabriela Karefa-Johnson earlier this month, after he mocked her on Instagram.

This news arrives after Balenciaga announced last week they will no longer work with Ye.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what Vogue‘s Ye ban will entail.