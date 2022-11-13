After a promising run this past summer with her Becky G collaboration, “Mamiii,” which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Karol G is back with another hit. This time, she recalling fond memories of time she spent with a lover in Cairo on a song appropriately titled “Cairo.”

Inspired by her travels, “Cairo” tells the story of falling in love, while she was trying to keep her walls up. Karol delivers soft, sweet vocals over a rolling percussion beat by producer Ovy On The Drums.

In the video, Karol is seen in Cairo, walking through the streets, dancing in the streets, and surrounded by pyramids.

In a recent interview with Remezcla, Karol spoke about her experience as a Latina in music, and expressed how she envisions the future for herself and for other artists.

“I’ve always wanted to break that barrier,” she said. “Today, I feel I’m in a very special place. I can say that there is still a lot to do culturally, but I am very happy and feel very proud to be able to say that we are promoting women a lot more, so they respect what we do.”

Check out the video for “Cairo” above.