Karol G recently brought out Mexican banda act Grupo Firme as special guests on her Strip Love Tour. On Saturday night (October 1), the Colombian superstar sang her hit “Tusa” with the top-selling group.

Karol G kicked off her Strip Love Tour last month. On her first arena tour of the US, she has brought out many special guests in the reggaeton genre, like Ozuna, Arcángel, and Maldy. For her concert in Hidalgo, Texas, Karol G switched it up with by inviting guests from the regional Mexican music genre. After performing at the Coachella main stage in April, Grupo Firme is currently selling out stadiums across the US on tour. The band’s lead singer Eduin Caz is a big Karol G fan. He visited her last year when she toured the US with the Bichota Tour.

Now on the Strip Love Tour, Grupo Firme shared the stage with Karol G. First, Karol G joined the band in a rousing rendition of their breakthrough hit “Ya Supérame.” She then sang a banda version of her her hit “Tusa” (that originally featured Nicki Minaj) alongside Grupo Firme. Caz’s brother and bandmate, Jhonny Caz, also performed an impromptu rap during the song. Karol G was all smiles while singing with Grupo Firme.

Karol G later reflected on her experience with Grupo Firme in an Instagram Story post. “Yesterday, another incredibly special night singing regional Mexican music, THAT YOU GUYS KNOW I LOVE, together with my friends from Grupo Firme,” she wrote in Spanish. “Wow Wowww WOW!”

Karol G is no stranger to regional Mexican music. She embraced the sound of Mexican corridos in the boozy “200 Copas” from last year’s KG0516 album. Karol G’s Strip Love Tour will continue to visit arenas across the US throughout this month.