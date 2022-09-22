Over the course of the past 10 years, the way we consume music has evolved. In the past, an artist would traditionally drop a single, generate hype, drop a follow-up track or two, then release a full-length album. In the case of Rebbeca Gomez, better known as Latin music superstar Becky G, her full-length debut album Mala Santa didn’t arrive until 2019, nearly 7 years after making her major label debut as a featured artist.

Her first major label contributions came in the form of Cody Simpson’s “Wish U Were Here” while her first single as a solo artist was the will.i.am-assisted “Problem” in August 201. Her first entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 would come by way of Cher Lloyd’s “Oath,” just two months later. Though it only reached No. 73 on the charts, it was the first of many hits for Becky, who, at the time, was poised to be a pop star with her spunky, rap-singing vocal stylings, and her flashy, colorful wardrobe.

Becky G has gone from a promising viral pop act to one of the biggest names in Latin music. While her trajectory has been incredible to watch, Becky, 25, is only getting started.

At the time of the release of “Oath,” Becky had developed a small fan base from her YouTube channel, on which she shared covers of Frank Ocean’s “Novacane” and Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Otis,” the latter of which caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, who signed her to a joint deal with Kemosabe and RCA Records. But she was relatively unknown in the pop landscape.

Still, she maintained her ambition to become a household name, hopping onto remixes of songs like Kesha’s “Die Young,” and creating her own versions of iconic hits.

In 2013, Becky released a single called “Becky From The Block,” which was a more family-friendly rework of Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny From The Block” from 10 years prior.

“I won’t stop till I get to the top / Always had a little, but I want a lot,” she sings, emulating the original artist.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Becky revealed that she aspired to be the next Jennifer Lopez.

“She’s honestly one of my role models,” Becky said, “one of my idols, like somebody that I’ve looked up to since I was very little, since I watched Selena.”