Kehlani has been one of the best artists in her lane for over a decade now, but she had a real breakout moment in 2025 when “Folded” was a major mainstream hit, becoming her first song to peak within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That song, presumably, will appear on Kehlani, the new self-titled album that Kehlani just announced today (March 17).

A press release calls the project “an intimate and fearless body of work that reflects her clarity, confidence, and creative freedom,” and notes that it “captures her at her most honest, blending soul-baring storytelling with the lush, genre-bending sound that has made her one of modern R&B’s most influential voices.” It adds that the album explores themes of “love, transformation, vulnerability, and growth.”

Kehlani hasn’t offered a statement on the project yet, but while discussing “Out The Window” in a recent interview, she said:

“I think I really missed a certain energy in R&B that wasn’t so jaded, and I would never put the blame on a generation or any… I was a part of that, you know what I mean? For a while, I was in the generation that was really getting into my hyper-individualistic, like, super healing, ‘I don’t need y’all, F y’all, y’all got messed up.’ That’s that’s how I felt. Granted, I think that’s how a lot of us women were experiencing love in this generation and in this time, and you get to a more mature age and you realize there’s a lot more that goes into these dynamics and relationships. Like, sometimes it just isn’t over when you thought it was, and sometimes it isn’t that easy to walk away, and sometimes you do mess up.”

The tracklist has not yet been shared, but more information should be coming soon.