Kehlani teased a new album set for 2026 in a recent interview (an adorable chat conducted by her young daughter). Presumably, the recent single “Out The Window” will be included. Kehlani is definitely giving her all to the song, as today (November 26), she shared a video for it.

The visual is very much inspired by old-school R&B videos, complete with the bottom-left-aligned credits at the start. She even uses a payphone! (Younger readers: that’s like a cell phone but tethered to the inside of a glass box on a sidewalk.)

Kehlani discussed the song in a recent interview with REAL 92.3 LA, saying:

“I think I really missed a certain energy in R&B that wasn’t so jaded, and I would never put the blame on a generation or any… I was a part of that, you know what I mean? For a while, I was in the generation that was really getting into my hyper-individualistic, like, super healing, ‘I don’t need y’all, F y’all, y’all got messed up.’ That’s that’s how I felt. Granted, I think that’s how a lot of us women were experiencing love in this generation and in this time, and you get to a more mature age and you realize there’s a lot more that goes into these dynamics and relationships. Like, sometimes it just isn’t over when you thought it was, and sometimes it isn’t that easy to walk away, and sometimes you do mess up.”

Watch the “Out The Window” video above and find Kehlani’s upcoming tour dates below.