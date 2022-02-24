Following up their second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, from 2020, Kehlani is already prepping a new project, Blue Water Road. After sharing a trailer for the album back in September, the R&B star released the “Altar” video shortly after, but has been quiet on the subject of their own new music for the last few months, though they did collaborate with Young Bleu on “Beautiful Lies” and appeared in his video. They did confirm to fans that moving forward, Kehlani prefers “they/them” as a pronoun and identifies as gender neutral. “I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they,’ Kehlani said in an interview. “It feels like… you really see me.”

Today, Kehlani is back in album mode and shared another preview from Blue Water Road, this one called “Little Story.” In the black and white clip, Kehlani moves through a formal backstage setup, and into a more tumultuous position where she’s hanging upside down on monkey bars. After the song begins with a more fluid verse, she gets a little more staccato on the chorus, as the song opens up with heavier percussion and closes out with an epic swell of violins. Check it out above.