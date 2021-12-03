Last summer, Yung Bleu capitalized on his newfound popularity by releasing his debut album, Moon Boy. The 15-track effort was a strong release from the Alabama native and it came attached with features from John Legend, HER, Moneybagg Yo, Big Sean, Drake, Jeezy, Gunna, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Nearly five months after its release, Bleu continues to promote the project by releasing a brand new video for “Beautiful Lies” with Kehlani.

The visual begins with Bleu walking around a military site with his love interest. Things take a turn when Bleu and his partner boarded a UFO of sorts. Shortly after, Bleu is transported into a new dimension where Kehlani awaits him. After spending some time in this new world, Bleu is sent back to reality to reconnect with his companion who is extremely happy to see him again.

“Beautiful Lies” joins “Unforgiving” with Davido, “Ghetto Love Birds” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and “You’re Mines Still” with Drake as videos from the album to receive the visual treatment. Bleu’s new video also comes after he took home the award for Best New Artist at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

You can watch the video for “Beautiful Lies” with Kehlani above.

Moon Boy is out now via Vandross Music Group/EMPIRE. Get it here.

