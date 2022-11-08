During a recent interview, Keke Palmer got candid about her thoughts on sex and other intimate details, such as her pornography preferences.

The Illinois actress stopped by the Whoreible Decisions podcast to chat with hosts Weezy and Mandii B about her sex life, revealing that while she is typically private about her dating and plans to keep it that way, she is “even across the board” and open to dating women in the future.

“Yeah, I’m definitely in the middle of the scale,” the Disney Channel alum said. “I feel like love is love, life is life, like do your thing, live your life. Like, I feel that way.”

Later in the conversation, Palmer opened up about her porn preferences, admitting she has a thing for all-female porn. “I only like girl-on-girl porn because it’s nice and beautiful,” Palmer said. “It’s the delicacy of the arrangement. I don’t like all that rough stuff.”

On the other hand, Palmer also noted that porn could affect ideas surrounding sex, a similar sentiment shared with “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show last December, the singer revealed that she started watching porn at 11 years old and felt it was very damaging to her, ultimately affecting her perceptions surrounding sex — calling pornography a “disgrace.”

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace, and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest,” she said. “I started watching porn when I was like 11. I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex. […] I used to be the person that would talk about porn all the time.”