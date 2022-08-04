When an act is as big as Beyoncé, anything they do will be polarizing. Thus, it is no surprise that her latest album Renaissance

is being praised for its musicality, but panned for specific samples or lyrics. After an initial onslaught from Kelis and the subsequent demands of fans denouncing ableism, the Lemonade artist has now drawn the ire of Birkin bag owners.

On the album closer, “Summer Renaissance,” the Houston artist proclaims “This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shit’s in storage” after listing off other brands such as Versace, Bottega, and Dior. Though Birkins have been popular within the culture for quite some time, Telfar has gained its own following over the last two years. With such a big figure in music placing one above the other, naturally, each side had strong feelings. Brand loyalty isn’t new, and throwing Beyoncé in the mix puts the contention into overdrive.

Beyoncé saying her Birkins are in storage really just cracks me up bc the girls be thinking they’re killing it with the birkin flex 😭😂 — Saint Laurent Shawty✨ (@Tosci_Marie) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé said her Birkins in storage & Rihanna has never been spotted wearing one. so glad the Birkin agenda is coming to an end. ❤️ — Alien Superstar (@evanalexanderx) July 29, 2022

Like. I may or may not own a Birkin in this lifetime but this whole conversation about the bag being out of style because of Beyoncé is wild to me…how can it be out when it’s so hard to attain in the first place?! — Ongina (@ongina) August 4, 2022

I understand that Beyonce is over the Birkins but I’m not. Croc Birkin me please — DeAndre Brown (@imdrebrown) August 4, 2022

Now birkin enthusiasts are mad at Beyoncé for a line abt *checks notes* putting her birkins in her storage — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) August 3, 2022

Funny enough, Beyoncé’s line and the subsequent hysteria did cause an impact beyond the timeline, as there was a spike in how much Telfar was searched according to reports from Vogue Business. Everyone may not be happy, but the independent Black-owned business definitely is.

Check out reactions to the controversial line above.

Renaissance is out now via Parkwood Entertainment. Listen to it here.