There’s beating a dead horse, and then there’s whatever the heck Kendrick Lamar is doing. The man is clearly on a mission to make Drake dig a hole, jump in, and pull it in after himself. Just when you thought five performances of “Not Like Us” back-to-back was overkill, Dot follows up with yet another Drake diss song — this one untitled and shared via his Instagram with a photo of black Nike Air Force Ones, the universal symbol of true goon-like activity.

In the song, Dot wonders what Lecrae would do (not this, Kenny! although here’s what he said) and shouts out a number of notable fellow Angelenos, including jazz musician Terrace Martin and NBA trainer Jay Estrada. He also shuts down any possibility of reconciliation with Drake, acknowledging just how acrimonious the battle became after the release of “Meet The Grahams,” while essentially shrugging that there’s no going back after all that. Would anyone even respect Drake if he did want to reconcile with that man after all this?

The song arrives just days after Kendrick was announced as the headliner of the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show to a great degree of controversy, but as he said in his new song… so be it.

You can listen to the new track on Kendrick’s Instagram.