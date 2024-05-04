Kendrick Lamar and Drake — two of rap’s biggest heavyweights — turned up the temperature in their beef this week by trading disses at rapid speed. Kendrick returned fire with “Euphoria” and doubled back today with “6:16 In LA.” Drake answered back with “Family Matters,” but before most could even digest that track, Kendrick clapped back with a scathing diss titled “Meet The Grahams.”

The six-and-a-half minute track was released less than an hour after Drake released “Family Matters,” and on it, Kendrick goes for the jugular by speaking directing to Drake’s son Adonis, Drake’s parents Dennis and Sandra, and finally Drake himself. In the first verse, Kendrick directs his attention to Adonis and warns him to not be like his father who allegedly dabbles in escorts and doses of Ozempic. Kendrick offers to be Adonis’ mentor and advises against code switching, hiding kid, and much more.

In the second verse, Kendrick shifts his attention to Drake’s parents Dennis and Sandra. Speaking to Dennis, Kendrick raps, “You raised a horrible f*ckin’ person, the nerve of you,” before talking to Sandra, and adding “Your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts.” Kendrick takes things further by aiming for Drake’s head, adding:

I think n****s like him should die

Him and Weinstein should get f*cked up in a cell for the rest they life

He hates black woman, hypersexualizes them, with kinks of a nympho fetish

Grew facial hair ’cause he understand bein’ a beard just fit him better

He got sex offenders on OVO that he keep on a monthly allowance

A child should never be compromised and he keepin’ his child around them

Finally, Kendrick addresses Drake, beginning with claims that the Toronto is hiding another child, this time a daughter. “Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father is not active in your world / He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure.” Kendrick goes on to say that Drake’s alleged daughter is 11 years old. “Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you,” he raps. “Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you / Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs / Examples that you don’t deserve.” To wrap things up, Kendrick says it’s people like Drake that he made his fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for.

History do repeats itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason

But how I like to say it’s not your fault he’s hidin’ another child

Give ’em grace, it’s the reason I made Mr. Morale

So our babies like you can cope later

You can listen to the diss in the video above.