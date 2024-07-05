Everybody Who Appears In Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Video

Kendrick Lamar decided to shoot off some fireworks of his own last night (July 4) by dropping his new video for the hit Drake diss “Not Like Us.”. The visual is definitely a team effort, as a handful of notable folks make guest appearances. The list includes:

Tommy The Clown Tommy The Clown, a Los Angeles icon, was previously at Lamar’s The Pop Out concert (as were a number of other folks mentioned below). Here, he kicks off the video by asking Lamar for a password and hitting play on the song. Whitney Alford and children This one is perhaps the video’s most notable guest: Alford is Lamar’s fiancée and their two children also appear, with the four of them dancing to the song. These cameos are presumably a clap-back at Drake: On “Family Matters,” he alleged that Dave Free is actually the father of one of Alford and Lamar’s kids. Speaking of Free…

Dave Free …he’s in the video, too. He co-directed it, actually, indicating that there is no bad blood between him and Kendrick. DeMar DeRozan This is a natural cameo, since the NBA star, who started his career in Drake’s hometown of Toronto before stints in San Antonio and Chicago, is mentioned in the song’s lyrics: “I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither.”

Mustard Another logical inclusion: Mustard produced “Not Like Us,” and he drives home the Drake diss here by rocking a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the video. YG YG found himself involved in the Drake beef: Drake gave YG a positive shout-out on “Family Matters,” and while some thought YG later dissed Drake on his song “Weird,” YG denied it.