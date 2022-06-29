Kendrick Lamar made a splash at Glastonbury last weekend by showing up in a crown of thorns, presumably the same one he wore for the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album cover, for his performance. It’s a fancy piece of headwear and it turns out it was part of an overall pretty expensive outfit.

In a video from Glastonbury that’s been making the rounds, Lamar is asked how much the outfit costs and he deflects, saying, “I don’t even know, this sh*t ain’t even out yet. But it’s LV, though.” The interviewer then asks more specifically about the cost of the crown and one of Lamar’s associates chimes in, “Three.” The interviewer responds, “Three what?” The associate clarifies, “Three million,” and the interviewer’s excited reaction to that news got a big laugh out of Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar reveals how much his outfit in Glastonbury Festival costs😅 pic.twitter.com/Ml8dTYN1jK — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 28, 2022

Vogue previously noted the “custom titanium and pavé diamond crown is a collaboration between the rapper, his longtime creative collaborator Dave Free, and the jeweler Tiffany & Co.” that was “designed over the course of 10 months” and features “8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, and weighs around 200g.” It also apparently took “more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsman to handset the diamonds.” The value of the crown was previously estimated at around $200,000.