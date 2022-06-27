Kendrick Lamar takes his performances very seriously, especially the visual aspect and what it conveys. At this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival in England, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers artist perhaps made his biggest statement yet, assuming the role of Jesus Christ by sporting a diamond crown of thorns and alluding to the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

Kendrick Lamar ending his Glastonbury set with a pointed reference to RoevWade. #glastonburyfestival2022 #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/L8RzXIWJsw — Sanny Rudravajhala (@SannyR1985) June 26, 2022

The DAMN rapper repeatedly exclaims “They judge you, they judge Christ, Godspeed for women’s rights” as blood pours out from his crown of thorns. His voice crescendoes as he says the phrase over and over before aggressively dropping the microphone and leaving the stage as his backup dancers pose statically.

This display is major for such a controversial decision, especially coming from a rapper who spent his last album humanizing himself after years of being placed on a pedestal due to social activism and messaging. Regardless of his standing, Kendrick Lamar has always been an advocate for the things he believes in even if the majority of people disagree, like his support of XXXTentacion or aligning with Kodak Black on Mr. Morale, for example. With a platform like his, this will send a message through the United States despite it being done overseas.

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s powerful performance above.

