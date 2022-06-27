Kendrick Lamar Glastonbury Festival 2022
Getty Image
Music

Kendrick Lamar Chants For Women’s Rights While Bleeding From A Crown Of Thorns At His Glastonbury Performance

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Kendrick Lamar takes his performances very seriously, especially the visual aspect and what it conveys. At this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival in England, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers artist perhaps made his biggest statement yet, assuming the role of Jesus Christ by sporting a diamond crown of thorns and alluding to the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

The DAMN rapper repeatedly exclaims “They judge you, they judge Christ, Godspeed for women’s rights” as blood pours out from his crown of thorns. His voice crescendoes as he says the phrase over and over before aggressively dropping the microphone and leaving the stage as his backup dancers pose statically.

This display is major for such a controversial decision, especially coming from a rapper who spent his last album humanizing himself after years of being placed on a pedestal due to social activism and messaging. Regardless of his standing, Kendrick Lamar has always been an advocate for the things he believes in even if the majority of people disagree, like his support of XXXTentacion or aligning with Kodak Black on Mr. Morale, for example. With a platform like his, this will send a message through the United States despite it being done overseas.

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s powerful performance above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×