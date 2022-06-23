On the heels of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar is attending Paris Fashion Week. Today, Lamar performed at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. During his set, he paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection’s artistic director.

Lamar performed several cuts from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “Savior,” during which, he chanted Abloh’s name. Additionally, he performed, “Rich Spirit,” “Count Me Out,” and”N95.” Before he performed “N95,” he shouted, “Long live Virgil.” Throughout the song, Lamar was wearing a crown of thorns and a large, draping suit.

Abloh, known for designing for artists like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, died in November of last year, following a two-year battle with cancer. Earlier this year, Lamar wore a piece from Abloh’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection during his performance at the Super Bowl.

During a visit to Accra, the capital of Ghana, Lamar also spoke with several children about Abloh while visiting Freedom Skatepark, the first skatepark in Ghana, which opened last December and honors the late designer.

“Virgil,” Lamar said. “What he means to them, you know, as far as letting them have this creative space for them to enjoy themselves. That’s special.”

Check out the performance above.