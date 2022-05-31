Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar’s second album, is one of the biggest LPs ever. By at least one metric, it’s actually the biggest hip-hop album of all time: As of this week, it’s the first hip-hop studio album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It’s the second hip-hop release overall to do so, following Eminem’s 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits.

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 500 total weeks on the #Billboard200 (No. 17 this week). It's just the second rap album in history to reach the milestone, after @Eminem's 'Curtain Call: The Hits.' — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 31, 2022

As far as all non-compilation albums, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is eighth on the all-time list (as of last week, via Wikipedia). It comes after Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon (962 weeks), Metallica’s Metallica (660), Nirvana’s Nevermind (576), Bruno Mars’ Doo-Wops & Hooligans (572), Adele’s 21 (541), Michael Jackson’s Thriller (522), and AC/DC’s Back In Black (516).

Of those, only the albums from Mars, Adele, and Lamar were released this millennium. When counting compilations, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is 14th all-time. Meanwhile, Drake’s Take Care is closing in on the 500-week mark, as it’s currently at 481 weeks and is still on the chart.

In less good Lamar chart news from this week, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House had 521,500 album units sold in its first week. That figure easily tops this year’s previous best for a single week: Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which had 295,000 album units sold in its debut frame.

Albums with the largest one-week equivalent album unit totals of 2022, so far: 521k, @Harry_Styles Harry's House (6/4)

295k, @kendricklamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (5/28)

274k, @sanbenito Un Verano Sin Ti (5/21)

222k, @1future I Never Liked You (5/14)

212k, @Adele 30 (1/1) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 31, 2022

