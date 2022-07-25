When Kendrick Lamar put Kodak Black on his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, fans were split about the decision. This is mainly due to the stark disparity between the two rappers’ reputations, which are about as far apart as their respective hometowns are on the US map. While Kendrick is largely perceived as an intellectual fount of wisdom, Kodak’s drawn as much attention for his criminal rap sheet and social miscues as he is for his actual rhymes.

That said, the two men probably share more in common than conflict, and Kendrick likely included Kodak on “Silent Hill” to blur the lines between them and show fans that their perceived differences are mostly a matter of circumstance. Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t mean people were willing just to accept Kodak’s inclusion. This weekend at Rolling Loud in Miami, though, Kendrick doubled down, bringing out the Pompano Beach native to perform their collaboration for his hometown.

Kodak, who was arrested for a potential probation violation last week when police allegedly found unprescribed oxycontin in his car during a traffic stop, performed wearing an ankle monitor. Kendrick was also joined on stage by his younger cousin Baby Keem, who performed their song “Family Ties.”