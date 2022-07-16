Kodak Black Was Arrested In Florida On A Pair Of Drug Charges

Just when Kodak Black was progressing upward in his rap career, the rapper once again finds himself in legal trouble. According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested in his home state of Florida on a pair of drug charges. Kodak was riding in a Dodge Durango on Friday when officers pulled him over for what they believed was an illegal window tint. Once his car was approached, officers say they smelled marijuana and decided to conduct a search of the vehicle. That search resulted in the discovery of 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. Additionally, Kodak’s license and tags were expired.

As a result, Kodak was booked on two drug charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking with oxycodone. The incident comes after the rapper was arrested on trespassing charges earlier this year, but those charges were later dropped. Prior to that, Kodak Black’s criminal record includes a 2019 arrest on weapons charges where he lied on a background check in order to obtain a gun. That resulted in him being sentenced to 46 months in prison, a term that was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Kodak’s other run-ins with the law include a 2018 arrest for grand theft and child neglect, a 2017 arrest for violating his probation and failing to complete an anger management class, and multiple accusations of sexual assault.

