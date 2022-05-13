As expected, Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrived on Friday night. What was unexpected is the music, content, and some of the guest appearances found throughout the project’s 18 songs. Features from the likes of rap legend Ghostface Killah, fellow West Coaster Blxst, cousin and frequent collaborator as-of-late Baby Keem, and PgLang labelmate Tanna Leone were the expected or not-so-surprising contributors to the album. However, appearances from the likes of Summer Walker may have been a bit shocking, but none more than the multiple appearances that Kodak Black made on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kodak Black can be found on three songs from Kendrick’s new album: “Worldwide Steppers,” “Rich (Interlude),” and “Savior.” On “Worldwide Steppers,” which caused some reactions for its own separate reasons, Kodak offers a quick introduction. On “Rich (Interlude),” he delivers a spoken word over sporadic piano keys. Finally, on “Silent Hill,” he steps in for a rap verse after Kendrick delivers one of his own.

Considering Kendrick’s high and practically unblemished status in music and Kodak’s past filled with controversial statements, sexual assault accusations, and run-ins with the law, the rappers’ collaborations on the album had a lot of people talking. Fans of Kodak were excited to see him stand in a bigger spotlight while others were not too pleased with one, never mind three appearances from him on the album.

You can hear the three songs that Kodak Black appears on in the videos above and check for comments from fans below.

if you ever feel like you can't accomplish something just remember that kodak black got onto a kendrick lamar album — clobbopus fan account (@GeorgeOD_) May 13, 2022

kodak black doing interludes on a kendrick lamar album this is what was meant when they said black excellence — C 🇫🇷 (@nobitchniqqaz) May 13, 2022

Kodak Black slid on Silent Hill I never thought I’d see him on a Kendrick Lamar album but I’m glad he is — Bryce (@FittsBryce) May 13, 2022

Kendrick, Kodak and the producers on Silent Hill pic.twitter.com/2yeQJ5Otxl — Captain Cold❄️ (@freepyg) May 13, 2022

kodak black was the last artist i expected to see on kendrick’s album — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 13, 2022

Kendrick having Kodak on this album is like how Kanye made that song w dababy and brought out Marilyn Manson — e 💐 (@meistersquid) May 13, 2022

Kodak is the narrator to Kendrick’s album Welcome to 2022 lmfao — Evil Donquixote Devflamingo 🦩🐼 (@MeamdaPanda) May 13, 2022

Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black on Silent Hill pic.twitter.com/lyALXwYgla — Your Local Sun (@Wurie_Phree) May 13, 2022

kendrick hopped in the studio for 5 years and came up with is homophobic and transphobic slurs, kodak features, talking about fucking white women, and being anti cancel culture (for the wrong reasons) — jordy (sassy era) (@notjordyfromtt) May 13, 2022

Why is Kendrick talking about sexual assault on this album if he has a Kodak black feature — 𝚮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖓 ✰ (@HassVsTheWorld) May 13, 2022

Idk if I’m missing something but Kendrick Lamar speaking about his experience being sexually assaulted seems a bit empty when you have Kodak black as one of few artists on the album how could you talk about how painful that experience was and then pay a known abuser?? — SXMBA (@SXMBA_) May 13, 2022

Kodak kinda stinking up this new Kendrick album ngl. Silent Hill still a good song — Treyshellz (@Shellz290) May 13, 2022

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out now via PgLang/TDE/Aftermath/Interscope. You can stream it here.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.