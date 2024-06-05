Houston’s rapping meteorologist Adam Krueger is at it again, sneaking another set of fan-favorite bars into his weather report. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has been literally everywhere lately (arguably, too many places), so why not the local news?

Rap fans online were tickled when they learned Krueger had incorporated the song into his latest report for CW39 Houston, imitating Kendrick’s emphatic ad-libbing as he noted an incoming heatwave. “Wop wop wop wop wop! We get hit with a heat index well over 100,” he lamented. He also sneaks in a nifty rhyme name-checking NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton. The important thing to note, as he says in a follow-up about the viral popularity of the clip, is that he’s not choosing sides in the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake (which is basically over anyway, right?).

Houston meteorologist Adam Krueger sneaks Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” lyrics into his weather report. He said “Wop wop wop wop wop! We get hit with the heat index.” pic.twitter.com/SEmZLoAhuJ — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) June 5, 2024

Krueger has been entertaining rap fans with his bits for over a year, after taking a fan suggestion to recite rap lyrics during his report on TikTok. He began going viral in 2023 when he started quoting Eminem lyrics during his report, along with bars from Cardi B and Snoop Dogg. He also does songs from pop groups, suggestions from grade school students, and more, but generally gets the biggest reactions online from raps.

He isn’t the only rap fan news man who practices his hobby on the air. MSNBC’s Ari Melber has gone viral a few times thanks to his insightful breakdowns of popular rap verses from Jay-Z and quotes from the Notorious B.I.G.