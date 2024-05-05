The very public beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is far from over. Last night (May 3), Drake dropped “Family Matters,” a response to Lamar’s diss track “6:16 In LA,” which he released earlier in the day. Within less than an hour, Lamar responded to “Family Matters” with “Meet The Grahams,” on which, Lamar accused Drake of fathering and hiding a daughter from the world.

Drake has yet to respond to “Meet The Grahams,” however, Lamar has since shared another diss track — “Not Like Us.”

Produced by Mustard, “Not Like Us” is equally scathing lyrically, as much as it is a certified dance-ready West Coast banger. On the track, Lamar calls Drake out, implying inappropriate behavior with young girls.

“Why he trollin’ like a b*tch? Ain’t you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor,” raps Lamar.

He also calls out his use of AI technology to imitate Tupac’s voice, and warns him not to show his face within the West Coast.

“You think the bay gon’ let you disrespect ‘Pac? / I think that Oakland show bout to be your last stop.”

Closing out the track, Lamar calls the OVO founder an “OV-Hoe,” and encourages the listener to chant it back.

You can listen to “Not Like Us” above.