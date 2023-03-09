snoop dogg vmas
Snoop Dogg Enjoyed A Meteorologist Incorporating His Lyrics To A ‘Doggystyle’ Track Into His Forecast

Snoop Dogg is maybe Instagram’s foremost user. He has posted to his feed 13 times in the last 24 hours, so Monday’s (March 6) announcement that Snoop and Wiz Khalifa are co-headlining The High School Reunion Tour this summer already feels like old news.

But we can’t skip over a different post from Monday.

Adam Krueger is CW39 Houston’s Chief Meteorologist and often takes requests from his TikTok followers on which song lyrics he should try to sneak into his on-air forecasts. He was asked to incorporate a Snoop Dogg song, any song, and chose “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

@weatheradam

Replying to @fakecreepypastafan @snoopdogg in the weather? Challenge accepted! #whoami #whatsmyname #snoopdogg #snoop #drdre #weather #challenge #sneakingwordsintheweather #wordsintheweather #weatheradam #greenscreen

♬ Who Am I (What’s My Name?) – Snoop Dogg

Krueger seamlessly squeezed in lyrics “From the depths of the sea, back to the block” and “follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me” — the latter was done by promoting his social media handles — before his FutureCast allowed him an opportunity to say, “Pretty soon, we’ll step through the fog, and we’ll creep through the smog, and we’ll be able to see a little bit of sun popping out this afternoon.”

“Then I step through the dog and I creep through the smog / ‘Cause I’m Snoop Doggy” is the actual line, but we’ll allow it. And to cap it off, Krueger outlined a potential cold front with, “It’s like that and as a matter of fact (Rat-tat-tat-tat).”

Snoop Dogg approved Krueger’s performance by reposting it to his Instagram with the caption, “Weather man on one 🎙️👍🏿👊🏿🔥🐾💨💨.”

Krueger has since moved on to New Kids On The Block and requests from a local fourth-grade class. See those clips below.

@weatheradam

Replying to @tarak395 @nkotbofficial in the weather? Challenge accepted! #nkotb #newkidsontheblock @rodeohouston #rodeohouston #houstonrodeo @wahlburgersofficial #donniewahlberg #jordanknight #jonathanknight #joeymcintyre #dannywood #greenscreen

♬ Hangin’ Tough – New Kids On The Block

@weatheradam

4th grade requests? Challenge accepted! #byefelicia #sus #downinohio #weather #challenge #meme #memes #wordsintheweather #sneakingwordsintheweather #weatheradam #greenscreen

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

