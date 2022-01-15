Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar was announced as one of the creators of an upcoming film. It’s listed as a comedy and it has Kendrick’s longtime partner Dave Free as well as the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, as collaborators of the film. So far so good? Well, here’s where things get sticky. The currently untitled film was described as follows: “a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum” … finds out that his white girlfriend’s ancestors owned his own ancestors.

And its gonna be a… comedy? Oh this bad pic.twitter.com/FeGNZnTfyG — Bri The Best 💜💜🐼 (@So_like_no) January 14, 2022

What is this plot? pic.twitter.com/SgKtxXCNVl — america it was YOU. (@ktotheudz) January 13, 2022

This is easily, without hyperbole, the worst idea for a story I’ve ever heard https://t.co/m3qmXX0ekl — Evelyn Hooper Appreciator (@FeralWeirdo8615) January 14, 2022

mannn.. all we asked for was the J.Cole collab… pic.twitter.com/Mp8kWLyUDl — Pacoveli Vega (@pacoveli) January 14, 2022

This plot seemed to rub many the wrong way and it resulted in the film being absolutely torn apart on social media. One person wrote, “And it’s gonna be a… comedy? Oh this bad,” while another shared an image of Dr. Umar Johnson and wrote, “What is this plot?” A third person said, “This is easily, without hyperbole, the worst idea for a story I’ve ever heard.” Others pointed to how their recent requests from the rapper were for new music, his fifth album preferably, and not this kind of movie. “Mannn.. all we asked for was the J.Cole collab,” a user wrote.

The script for the upcoming film was written by MTV2’s Wonder Showzen creator Vernon Chatman, who also voiced a handful of characters on South Park. A director for the movie has not been selected yet.

You can see some more reactions to the upcoming film below.

we was supposed to get music but instead we got this pic.twitter.com/YRWNnWWerh — 𝐡 (@blackoutconfess) January 13, 2022

when you’re black and you can’t escape slave movies and trauma porn pic.twitter.com/hfpizFHv0W https://t.co/x2ziF0PjLM — AZ ! (@azorvh) January 14, 2022

slavery comedy ??? in 2022 ??? this just set us back 50 years 😟 https://t.co/qj53qiSkRT — Evangeline ♰ (@FinaIbimbo) January 14, 2022

pull the plug before it’s too late sweetie. https://t.co/EFxfHsYkcQ — ehis ilozobhie (@EhisIlozobhie) January 14, 2022

Kendrick baby just go back to making music this isn't you💔 the kids are worried https://t.co/GHkLvTuRLs — Force📸 BANANA SCANDAL WHORES (@mrandmsbitches) January 14, 2022

Everyone's like "Just give us an album" and actually I'm so turned off by this that I don't want anymore music from him lol https://t.co/tfYXguKseX — 🥣 (@pholanthropist) January 14, 2022