Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance remains one of the most talked-about television moments of 2025. From juicing sales of the sneakers he wore to prompting Oscars host Conan O’Brien to continue roasting Drake, it’s had a long-lasting impact on pop culture (even if much of mainstream America didn’t get the message).

Today, the NFL has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic performance in the form of a 30-minute mini-documentary detailing its creation, from the design phase to its implementation. If you were wondering how the mind-blowing, PlayStation-themed stage was built and broken down in under eight minutes, your answer is here. Interviews with creative directors (check out Uproxx’s first-ever Sound+Vision Awards honoring some of their peers here), and engineers break down some of the logistics of the stage construction, which has to take into account even seemingly minute details such as the type of grass on the field.

One of the main challenges for the crew: hunting down the 1987 Buick Grand National Experimental from which Kendrick’s latest album takes its title and modifying it to fit 30 dancers, who popped out during the performance like a clown car in the circus. You can watch the documentary above.