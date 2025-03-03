Conan O’Brien began his Oscars hosting gig by crawling out of a replica of Demi Moore’s torso in The Substance, and he kept the jokes coming steadily throughout the broadcast. And because he apparently could not resist, the evening had to include a “Say Drake”-style joke to reference Kendrick Lamar’s diss track performance of “Not Like Us” at Super Bowl LIX.

Kendrick’s Big Game performance was ultimately larger than Drake, but of course, O’Brien went for the primetime punchline: “Well, we’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile.” He then added, “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up” You can watch the bane of Drake’s existence continue at this video link.

In the aforementioned song, Lamar’s lyrics made reference to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album title, which brought a live audience response that was even louder in stadium (including the “a minor” lyric) than it appeared on TV. For his part, Drake has issued multiple responses to Kendrick’s lyrics (which appear to accuse Drake of sexual misconduct) both within his own lyrics and in defamation-lawsuit form against his label, Universal Music Group.

In response to Drake’s lawsuit, UMG has characterized Drake’s defamation claims as “illogical” and the lawsuit as “frivolous litigation.”

As for O’Brien’s continuance of the “Not Like Us” jab, Drake hasn’t issued a public response… yet.