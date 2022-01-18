Young Dolph’s label, Paper Route Empire, is releasing the tribute compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph this Friday, January 21. Of course, it’s only right that the latest single from the album would come courtesy of Dolph’s most frequent collaborator on the label, his Dum And Dummer partner in rhyme, Key Glock. Glock offers his own personal homage to his fallen mentor and friend with “Proud,” which the label shared today along with a poignant video highlighting Makeda’s bakery, which Dolph loved to frequent — and where he was ultimately taken from the world too soon.

“I could get in back in blood but still I can’t get back the time,” Glock rhymes as he performs in front of a tribute wall dedicated to Dolph. The gist of his song is simple; he’s hurt but he wants to make Dolph proud of him, so there’s only one thing to do: Get back on the grind.

In addition to Key Glock’s tribute, Long Live Dolph is set to feature appearances from the other members of Paper Route Empire, including Big Moochie Grape, Chitana, Jay Fizzle, Joddy, Kenny Muney, and Snupe Bandz, as well as an appearance from Young Dolph himself. You can pre-save the project here and watch Key Glock’s “Proud” video above.