In honor of the late Young Dolph, the Memphis rapper’s label Paper Route Empire has planned a compilation album featuring tributes from his proteges and friends. Titled Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, the compilation will feature Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and more, and is planned for release on January 21.

Paper Route CEO Daddyo told Rolling Stone, “My best friend, brother, and loyal business partner Dolph was loved and admired by people all over the world. He led by example and influenced so many people both near and far. The world will never be the same without Dolph but I know he’d want me to continue his legacy by working hard to push all our artists to the next level and make PRE an international brand. I hope his fans love it as much as I do.”

The first single from the album is “LLD” by Jay Fizzle, Dolph’s cousin and one of his PRE artists. You can check it out below.

Dolph was killed in a shooting in front of a local bakery in his hometown. Police revealed one of the suspects was 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who was later seen wearing Dolph’s PRE chain but was not affiliated with the late rapper.

Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph is due 1/21 via Empire and PRE.