Khalid’s back with a new music video, which previews a new sound for his next album. In the ecstatic “In Plain Sight” video, the Texas native jumps on the throwback dance music trend, throwing a little New Jack Swing at old-school house vibes as he debuts a new look and dances in a glass closet. Yes, he went there. Strobe lights, gyrating bodies, and intense sensual energy abound in the video, which seems to be as much about the singer embracing his identity as it is anything else.

“In Plain Sight” is the first single from Khalid’s newly announced album, After The Sun Goes Down, which is due October 10th via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. In the press release, Khalid says, “This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally.”

That certainly appears to mean reclaiming the narrative surrounding his sexuality after he was outed by another singer. At the time, he wrote on Twitter (never calling it “X”), “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.” After sharing the video for “In Plain Sight” on his socials, he winked toward that moment when a fan asked, “Was that a Glass Closet????” “Bingo,” he replied. Good for him, man.

You can watch the “In Plain Sight” video above.



After The Sun Goes Down is out 10/10 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. You can find more info here.