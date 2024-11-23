Khalid’s music, especially his latest Sincere album, is deeply personal. Still, the “Ground” singer has maintained a level of privacy regarding his dating life until now.

Yesterday (November 22), Khalid was forcibly outed by his alleged ex-partner on X (formerly Twitter). Aspiring singer Hugo D Almonte accused Khalid of spreading rumors about him in a series of deleted posts (viewable here).

Shortly after his posts, Khalid’s name shot to the top of X’s trending topics tab. Khalid took to his page to confirm his sexuality but didn’t feed into the other chatter posting a rainbow flag. “There y’all go,” he wrote. “Next topic please LOL.”

One user seemed to be unsure about his messaging so they asked others if Khalid was indeed gay, to which he replied: “I am! And that’s okay.”

He then released a full statement, writing: “I got outed and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (LMAO) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love y’all.”

Khalid’s fans began to show their support for him, referencing his tributes to the LGBTQ community throughout his music, specially his 2022 track “Satellite.”

“Thank you,” he wrote. “I was never hiding.”

Other supporters chimed in to say “coming out” shouldn’t have been difficult to do because many had already assumed his sexual identity. But Khalid shut it down, saying: “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

Khalid ended his public response with gratitude for his fans, writing: “Aight, love y’all. Thank y’all.”