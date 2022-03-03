It’s a big day for Khalid. Five years ago today, his breakthrough debut album, American Team, came out into the world. Featuring titanic singles like “Young, Dumb & Broke” and “Location,” it soon topped quadruple Platinum status. Heck, it’s legit been on the Billboard 200 chart for every single day of its five years in existence!

.@thegreatkhalid's 'American Teen' becomes the tenth album in history to spend its first 5 full years of release on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) March 1, 2022

The significance of this day is not lost on Khalid, who has not only shared an interactive retrospective called American Teen: The Yearbook, but also just shared the new single, “Last Call.” He said in a tweet that it represents “The first few steps of another chapter for myself,” adding, “Thank you guys for all of the love & support through my journey as an adult. This is my gift to you.”

Here it is!

The first few steps of another chapter for myself. Thank you guys for all of the love & support through my journey as an adult. This is my gift to you.

Last Call. 💫

song/music video out nowhttps://t.co/dSacYsXCOn pic.twitter.com/22c5uL5WPM — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 3, 2022

Produced by Digi, Khalid continues to express thanks in the tracks opening bars, singing harmonically: “Search for what will set you free, it’s not 2017 anymore. So you trust in a guy like me, to give you everything in store.” The video for the track features footage of the early days of the illustrious journey he’s been on to become one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.

“I’m really excited to share ‘Last Call’ with all my fans,” Khalid said in a statement. “It’s important to me to commemorate this day and look back at everything that has happened. I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already. I hope you guys enjoy it and celebrate with me and all we’ve done together.”

Watch the video for “Last Call” above.