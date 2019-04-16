Getty Image

There was no reason to doubt that Khalid’s second album, Free Spirit, would do well. His debut, 2017’s American Teen, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, and it spawned the successful singles “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.” After the album, he collaborated with a bunch of the biggest names in music, like Post Malone, Calvin Harris, Lorde, and others. Sure enough, Free Spirit is a hit: It debuted at No. 1, and “Better” is his highest-charting solo single yet, peaking at No. 8.

Khalid sure is dominating the R&B charts as well. In fact, he just made history: On the Billboard R&B Songs chart dated April 20, his songs occupy the top five spots. He’s the first artist to ever do that. “Better” and “Talk” kept their No. 1 and 2 spots from last week, while “My Bad” moved up to No. 3, the Kane Brown collaboration “Saturday Nights” rose to No. 4, and the John Mayer-featuring “Outta My Head” entered the chart at No. 5.

.@thegreatkhalid is the first artist to claim the entire top 5 of the Hot R&B Songs chart. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) April 16, 2019

Khalid’s R&B chart dominance doesn’t end there: He has eight of the top ten songs, and 16 out of the top 25. He also had a great time at Coachella this weekend, delivering a set that featured appearances from Billie Eilish, Halsey, Normani, Marshmello, and Benny Blanco.

Read our review of Free Spirit here.

Free Spirit is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.