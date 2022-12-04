Kid Cudi Revealed He Recorded 11 Songs In The Span Of A Week

It seems some new Kid Cudi music is underway.

This past week, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that he had recorded six new songs in the span of three days.

Made 6 new songs in 3 days — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 1, 2022

A few days later, he shared that he had recorded a total of 11 songs throughout the week.

“My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week,” he said. “12 was my goal. Might get 14.”

11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶‍🌫️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 2, 2022

Back in September upon the release of his 10th studio album, Entergalactic, Cudi revealed in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that he didn’t have any desire to make any more albums.

“I have other things I wanna do,” he said. “I do not see me never making music. […] But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album and then going and touring it? I just don’t have it in me.”