Kid Cudi Thinks He ‘Wants To Be Done With’ The ‘Kid Cudi Stuff’

Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) released a new album and animated Netflix special tied to his Entergalactic project, which he had been teasing for months prior. It marks his tenth studio album. However, in a new interview for The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he explains that he might be done with the music aspect of his career.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” Mescudi said (as Complex notes). “I think, I want to be done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. The goal for Entergalactic, I was bored of making albums. Just, doing an album, two music videos and that’s it. And I was like, ‘Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.’ And now, that I’ve done that, I just… I’ve made a lot of music, man.”

“I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do,” he continued. “And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f*ck around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire. I have so many other things I want to invest my time into… I really want to spend more time with my daughter. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been kicking in a lot lately and I’ve been having more time and it’s good, she’s growing up, our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”

In addition to taking a break from studio work to spend time with his daughter, Mescudi has been a frequent collaborator for Ti West’s recent horror film trilogy — both by acting in X and producing for it and its sequel Pearl.

Entergalactic is out now via Wicked Awesome/Republic. The special is now streaming on Netflix.