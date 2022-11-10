Earlier this year, Kid Cudi dropped The Boy Who Flew To The Moon, Vol. 1, a greatest hits album. Included as a bonus track is a song called “Love,” which he previously released on SoundCloud in 2015. Now, though, the song is at the center of a situation.

Yesterday (November 9), a Cudi fan tweeted a screenshot of the SoundCloud version of “Love” and wrote, “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece.” Cudi shared the tweet and replied, “U know i released this officially right?” Another fan replied, “The OG version on SoundCloud hits different [crying emoji].” (As XXL points out, the new version of “Love” has a “cleaner” mix and misses some instrumentation included in the SoundCloud version.) Cudi shared that tweet as well and wrote, “Taking it off.”

Indeed, the SoundCloud version of “Love” is no longer available. People had thoughts about this. One Twitter user wrote, “kid cudi took love off soundcloud cuz a fan said they enjoyed that version more than the official release… dude lame af for that.” Somebody else wrote, “i love kid cudi whole heartedly but that fool be acting like a whole ass b*tch sometimes.”

Cudi apparently caught wind of the discourse, as he tweeted, “Anybody switchin up and talkin sh*t about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are. Its one of the reason i dont want to do music anymore. (Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colors.” He added in another tweet, “Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore.”

He also continued, “Dont get it twisted either im happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone. I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now [smiling emoji].”

