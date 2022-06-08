For the better part of three years, Kid Cudi has been teasing the release of Entergalactic, a multimedia project set to accompany the rollout of his next album. Back in 2019, Cudi revealed that he was working on an animated Netflix series that was based on the concept, but since then, he’d been pretty tight-lipped about the project. At the end of 2020, he instead released his seventh album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, but at the top of this year, he returned to teasing Entergalactic. At long last, it appears that the project will arrive sooner than later as Cudi announced the title and release date for its lead single.

"DO WHAT I WANT" Friday 😌 its all happening… the beginning pic.twitter.com/MsuEiFVa3Y — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 7, 2022

Do What I Want was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3. Im really happy ull finally get to hear it. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 7, 2022

In a post on social media, Cudi revealed that the upcoming single is titled “Do What I Want.” The song will arrive this Friday, June 10 and feature production from the duo Take A Daytrip, who is best known for their recent work with Lil Nas X among other acts. “DO WHAT I WANT’ Friday,” Cudi wrote in the first of two tweets. “Its all happening… the beginning.” In the second, he added, “Do What I Want was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3. Im really happy ull finally get to hear it.”

Cudi’s announcement comes after he called Entergalactic “the greatest piece of art Ive ever made” back in January. He added, “I am so sooo f*ckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making. Id say watch the show first then consume the album.”

You can view Cudi’s tweets about “Do What I Want” above.