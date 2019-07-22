Getty Image

Kid Cudi has been extending himself to get involved in much more than music lately. Not only is the rapper playing a part in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face The Music movie, but Kid Cudi confirmed he will have a major hand in an upcoming Netflix series. Kid Cudi, Black-ish producer Kenya Barris, and How To Make It In America producer Ian Edelmen teamed up to create an animated series based on the rapper’s new album Entergalactic.

Cudi’s new album serves as the creative inspiration for the series, and different tracks will appear throughout the episodes. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Entergalactic is an adult-focused series that “follows a young man on his journey to discover love.”

The rapper writes, stars, and executive produces the show, but Cudi has a lot more on his plate than that. Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino made an announcement on Instagram that Cudi will play a role in his HBO series We Are Who We Are. Chloë Sevigny will also play a role in the series. On top of his HBO role, Kid Cudi has been slated to play a part in the third season of HBO’s series Westworld and horror streaming service Shudder’s series Creepshow.

On the music side of things, Cudi’s Entergalactic will be his first solo release since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.