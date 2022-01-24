Kid Cudi’s been teasing Entergalactic — a multimedia project set to accompany the rollout of his next album — since at least 2019 when he announced he in developing an animated Netflix series based on the concept that summer, but since then, he hasn’t revealed much else about it. However, the release date for the project appears to be drawing nearer, as Cudi excitedly tweeted about process of recording — both the album and his voice role on the series.

“ENTERGALACTIC is the greatest piece of art Ive ever made,” he wrote. “I am so sooo f*ckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making.” He recommended fans “watch the show first then consume the album,” and shared that his favorite part of the process was voice acting. “The voice acting was the most fun,” he wrote in reply to one fan’s question. “The music too but I’ve always wanted to do more voice acting and idk it was like another dream come true foreal.”

In the meantime, the Man On The Moon has plenty of other artistic endeavors coming out soon. In March, he’ll star alongside Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, and Mia Goth in the A24 horror-comedy X.