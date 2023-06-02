Last month, Kid Cudi previewed a new song called “Flex” on TikTok and tweeted a pre-save link to it. Though many fans were excited, it seems more were disapproving. “You guys are my fans, ur my family!!!” Cudi wrote in a tweet hours after. “I hear yall!! Im pivoting. Different single June 2nd!! [smiley emoji, peace sign emoji, hearts emoji].”

The highly anticipated date of June 2 is now here, and the rapper delivered. “Porsche Topless” is out today. It’s a nearly three-minute celebratory anthem about being grateful: “While I’m geeked I can hardly speak / Thank them take photo as I lean / What could be next in my dream / Blessing from my God,” he raps.

This is only the beginning. In February, he prepared his fans for a big year. “Album this Fall. First singles this summer. The new chapter has begun… Ur not prepared man. We’ve reached a new level,” he tweeted. About what he was looking forward to, he wrote in another tweet, “Man, so much. My clothing line, directing my first movie that im starring in from a script I wrote, couple movies coming out, a lil tv, Im seriously the most hyped about it all.” He also added that a world tour is coming next year.

Listen to “Porsche Topless” above.