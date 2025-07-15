Mikaela Straus is starring in the new season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers at the moment, but she also has a new King Princess album to roll out. She announced Girl Violence and shared the lead single “RIP KP” in June, and now she has another single out now, “Cry Cry Cry.”

Straus says of the song, “‘Cry Cry Cry'” is about a friendship with a lady that did not work out. Sometimes two divas create an explosion.”

She previously said of the album:

“Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”

Listen to “Cry Cry Cry” above and find King Princess’ upcoming tour dates below.