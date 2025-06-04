Mikaela Straus is busy right now as one of the stars of the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers. Now, he schedule just filled up even more: Today (June 4), she announced Girl Violence, a new King Princess album. After performing the new song “RIP KP” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, she shared a video for the studio version this morning.

Straus says of the song:

“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence – when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting f*cked all over your house, acting a fool. It’s the perfect way to open the record: dramatic, unhinged, and a little tongue-in-cheek. I wrote it during a full ego death — leaving LA, my label, my old life — and somehow landed back in NYC making the music I would’ve obsessed over at 15. It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer.”

She also says of the album:

“Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”

She also announced a tour, which will be preceded by a sold-out Brooklyn show tonight, where the album will be previewed in full. As for the other tour dates launching in October, tickets go on sale starting June 13 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here.

Watch the “RIP KP” video above and find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with the tour dates.