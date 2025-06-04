Mikaela Straus is busy right now as one of the stars of the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers. Now, he schedule just filled up even more: Today (June 4), she announced Girl Violence, a new King Princess album. After performing the new song “RIP KP” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, she shared a video for the studio version this morning.
Straus says of the song:
“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence – when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting f*cked all over your house, acting a fool. It’s the perfect way to open the record: dramatic, unhinged, and a little tongue-in-cheek. I wrote it during a full ego death — leaving LA, my label, my old life — and somehow landed back in NYC making the music I would’ve obsessed over at 15. It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer.”
She also says of the album:
“Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”
She also announced a tour, which will be preceded by a sold-out Brooklyn show tonight, where the album will be previewed in full. As for the other tour dates launching in October, tickets go on sale starting June 13 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here.
Watch the “RIP KP” video above and find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with the tour dates.
King Princess’ Girl Violence Album Cover Artwork
King Princess’ Girl Violence Tracklist
1. “Girl Violence”
2. “Jaime”
3. “Origin”
4. “I Feel Pretty”
5. “Cry Cry Cry”
6. “Get Your Heart Broken”
7. “Girls”
8. “Covers”
9. “Say What You Will”
10. “RIP KP”
11. “Alone Again”
12. “Slow Down And Shut Up”
13. “Serena”
King Princess’ 2025 Tour Dates
06/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (late show)
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/05 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
12/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
12/06 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
12/09 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
12/13 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
12/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Girl Violence is out 9/12 via section1. Find more information here.