Kodak Black Was Arrested For Trespassing On New Year’s Eve

While much of the world spent their New Year’s Eve with family and friends watching the countdown to 2022, Kodak Black spent part of the holiday behind bars. According to TMZ, the rapper was in Florida’s Greenacres neighborhood to celebrate the new year with friends and help pay off credit card debt for five families who lived in the area. Police then arrived to arrest him on trespassing charges connected to a four-month-old cease-and-desist letter. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that the letter was issued by the local Housing Authority in September after Black was caught riding around in Pompano Beach.

Cohen added that the September arrest was unwarranted. He also claims Black was never officially served the cease-and-desist letter because he was never given it directly. Furthermore, Cohen says the letter included very few details, none of which said that the rapper was not allowed to be in the Greenacres neighborhood. Broward Sheriff’s Office says Black was booked early in the morning and released on a $25 bond a couple of hours later.

The rapper is currently out on a supervised release following his exit from prison last year. It remains to be seen if the arrest will be marked as a violation of his supervised release.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.