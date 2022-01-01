Kanye And Future Threw A Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Party In Miami

While many artists were canceling their New Year’s Eve performances, like The Strokes, Flaming Lips, and LL Cool J, Kanye West was getting one together at the last minute. Along with Future, Kanye threw a NYE bash in Miami last night, with both rappers performing. The party was also hosted by Justin LaBoy, but details of the private show didn’t really hit the internet until Kanye posted it on his Instagram yesterday.

Dubbed New Year’s Eve Black Party, it’s worth noting that the event took place in the exact same city where Miley Cyrus was hosting a NYE special for NBC. Her co-host, Pete Davidson, has been linked with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian lately, so it was perhaps another attempt by Kanye to get her attention. Lately, he’s made it known that he hopes the couple get back together. And, he also very recently purchased a home on the same street as his ex-wife. She did wear a wedding dress during one of his many Donda shows, so clearly they’re not on horrible terms, but the divorce does seem to be pretty final on her end. She reportedly has no desire to reconcile, so probably skipped both of the New Year’s Eve parties just to be safe.