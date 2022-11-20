Yesterday (November 18), a clip of Herschel Walker dancing at a Georgia voter rally went viral. In the video, Walker is seen busting some questionable dance moves to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s 1995 hit, “Tha Crossroads.”

Bone Thugs member Krayzie Bone caught wind of the dance moves and took to Twitter to express his confusion.

“Yoooo what the hell is he doing?” said Krayzie.

The dance moves weren’t the only thing shocking to Krayzie. Fans were certain that Walker did not receive permission to use “Tha Crossroads” for his campaign. Krayzie confirmed fans were correct, saying, “Hell no it wasn’t [cleared] and what the hell he doing, dancing? Smh”

It doesn’t look like Krayzie will be letting it go anytime soon. He continued expressing his shock and chagrin, saying, “I’m still tryna figure out was he trying to pop lock or something. you can’t pop lock to cross roads man.”

At the time of writing, none of the other members of Bone Thugs have acknowledged Walker’s moves, however, fans have encouraged the group to file a lawsuit against him.