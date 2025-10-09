Labrinth isn’t resting on his laurels after releasing the Prelude EP a few weeks ago. He’s already back with a new single, “Orchestra,” and its kaleidoscopic music video.

The video, directed by Reinaldo Irizarry, is actually fairly simple, featuring Labrinth wandering the halls of a luxurious hotel, dancing and singing his way through the operatic production. The twist is that it’s shot on a phone camera, mirrored in the middle, creating a disconcerting effect meant to reflect — ahem — the theme of the song. Labrinth described the song as being about his mental struggles, writing:

“I’m f*cking nuts and I’m realizing it more and more as I get older. This record is one the things I wanted to sit with and let go of because it’s something that has mentally trapped me for years… I try not to take my mental stuff too seriously but even got too serious about not taking that to serious and now you see the loop.”

The song is his second standalone release of 2025, after dropping “SWMF” in May. The two songs certainly share similar outlooks, perhaps giving a glimpse at what his next full-length project will sound like: epic, symphonic, haunting, and suprisingly catchy.

Watch Labrinth’s “Orchestra” video above.