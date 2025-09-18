Labrinth hasn’t performed live since 2024 (per setlist.fm), but he’s set to return as part of the Coachella 2026 lineup that was announced earlier this week. He’ll have some new songs for the occasion, too, as today (September 18), he announced Prelude, a new EP.

A couple days ago, Labrinth also teased a new song called “Pull Me In” by sharing a 15-second snippet on social media.

The tracklist has not yet been revealed, but a press release notes the project will have eight tracks. It also describes Labrinth as being “at the precipice of a new sonic rising” and the EP as “equal parts foreboding, inquisitive, candid, enticing, celebratory, and reflective.”

Labrinth previously described his mindset when creating a new project, saying, “I just ask myself, ‘Are you telling the truth?’ I think writer’s block to me comes from narrow thinking. When you feel obligated to write a certain type of record, writer’s block can come easily. But when you leave the road as open as possible, you’re going to go, ‘I’m tired today, let me write a song that fits the way I’m feeling right now.’ And you find yourself back on this excited loop of having another idea, and it just spirals.”

Prelude is out 9/19 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.