Labrinth Returns With The Ominous ‘S.W.M.F.,’ A Perfectly Timed Release

Genre-bending English producer-songwriter Labrinth has long had a reputation for bending and breaking the rules defining the separations between musical styles. His latest creation, “S.W.M.F.,” might just create a genre of its own, blending a booming synthetic bassline with ominous choral vocals to create what can only be described as a trap opera.

The song sees Labrinth defying his inner demons and outer critics, admitting, “I’ve been way too hard on myself,” before declaring it “time to spring back on some king sh*t.” As for what the acronym in the title stands for, it seems Labrinth may have recorded the song as a subtle celebration of May 4th, and he ends the song on the refrain, “Star Wars, mother f*cker,” comparing himself to that franchise’s hero, Luke Skywalker.

Labrinth has been out of the spotlight since 2023, but it’s fair to say he’d earned a break. In addition to dropping his third studio album, Ends & Begins, he played Coachella with a special appearance from Euphoria star Zendaya and Billie Eilish, with whom he’d previously collaborated on “Never Felt So Alone.” He’d also been working on the music for the long-delayed third season of Euphoria, so some time to himself was certainly warranted. With the release of “S.W.M.F.” though, it certainly looks like he’s back in the swing of things for 2025.

Listen to “S.W.M.F.” above.