Larry June stays busy. Straight up. It’s a never-ending hustle for the San Francisco rapper who is a mightily prolific force. Last year, he dropped two albums: The Cardo-produced Into The Night and one of our standouts, in the Bay Area-to-the-world mentality of Orange Print. He’s already released the 2 P’s In A Pod EP with Jay Worthy this year, recorded an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and now, more new music in the form of “Private Valet.”

The track is pure heat, with the video seeing June kickin’ it in East London, riding around in a Lamborghini — an orange one, of course. In the video directed by LX, he finds himself literally on top of the city taking in the skyline, before snagging a bottle of Veuve Clicquot at a corner store, and then drinking it with a lady over late night fast food at Morley’s. “Might do the mink with the midnight, doors open up on the Lamborghini like fisheye,” he raps. Produced by Jake One, the track has orchestral strings and horns over a punchy snare sample that June just soaks right into. “I can talk like this cause I live that,” he spits; as real as they come.

Watch the video for “Private Valet” above.