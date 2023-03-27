After absolutely dominating 2022 with her Mariah Carey-sampling dance hit “Big Energy,” Latto looks to expand her burgeoning empire in 2023. Her latest move (which looks… familiar) is partnering with Apple Music Radio for her own show, 777 Radio. Latto announced the show’s impending debut with a slick video trailer depicting her as a flight attendant giving an announcement. “Welcome aboard 777 Air,” she says. “Make sure to put the BS on airplane mode and leave all your baggage at home.”

Now boarding: 777 Air. ✈️ Get ready for the first episode of @Latto's #777Radio this Thursday at 11AM PT on Apple Music 1 with special guest @ChloeBailey. https://t.co/AX2fTlz8er pic.twitter.com/n2bIsNQgOg — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 27, 2023

The similarity of concepts between Latto’s show — which has been in development for a year, according to one contributor’s tweet — and another former Apple Music production quickly caught fans’ eyes, leading to a flurry of comments comparing and contrasting the two (if anything, it might explain the roots of their conflict given the timeline). Meanwhile, some others attributed Latto’s flight attendant look to Saweetie’s “Closer” video with HER (which, if those fans were being honest, they kinda let flop. Funny to get angry about it now, especially after they cooked Saweetie for doing the same alleged thing to Rico Nasty just like two years ago).

I've been working with Latto and her team on developing this radio show for nearly a year! What a privilege it has been. Such a gracious, friendly, hands-on consummate professional! Comes in prepped and ready. Notices all the details. The moment that mic is hot, she's on fire. https://t.co/6UX5c3tyCX — karliehustle.nah (@THEkarliehustle) March 27, 2023

Apple Music snatching Nicki Minaj’s radio deal and giving it to Latto 😭😭? Ahh we love to see it. https://t.co/IGaSEeGWhP — ًََ (@LAVISHSZN_) March 27, 2023

How you don’t like Nicki Minaj but try to do everything like her… THAT IS WHAT GETSSSSSSS ME 🤭🤪🤪😭 https://t.co/UMg0gcooV8 — Jamie Spencer (@plainjamie_) March 27, 2023

Still, other fans noted that Lil Kim preceded many of her successors into the radio space, trying to short-circuit the inevitable stan war brewing on the horizon. It didn’t work — when have stans ever been convinced by piddling things like facts? — but you have to appreciate the effort.

Yass Latto 🔥🔥👏🏼🙌🏻 I’m here for it #777radio P.S I’m posting this photo in case accused Latto of copying Nicki https://t.co/M9BFA9Tbwg pic.twitter.com/vgBOaLXp1J — Lil’Kim Fanpage👑🐝 (@HoneyKimmyy) March 27, 2023

I just know Nicki Minaj/her fans are FUMING🤣. But the 👑📻 ish was started by the 👑🐝 Lil' Kim of course💁‍♀️. So the serial ♻️er shouldn't be mad. pic.twitter.com/DUEaRxvVF0 https://t.co/qerb1Eleuy — Lil' Bardi (fan account) (@LilBardi__) March 27, 2023

The first episode of 777 Radio will debut Thursday, March 30 at 11 AM PT on Apple Music with guest Chloe Bailey — another frequent target of controversy from Stan Twitter. Tune in.