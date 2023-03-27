latto radio show
Latto Announces Her Apple Music Radio Show With A High-Flying Video Teaser And Fans’ Feelings Are Varied

After absolutely dominating 2022 with her Mariah Carey-sampling dance hit “Big Energy,” Latto looks to expand her burgeoning empire in 2023. Her latest move (which looks… familiar) is partnering with Apple Music Radio for her own show, 777 Radio. Latto announced the show’s impending debut with a slick video trailer depicting her as a flight attendant giving an announcement. “Welcome aboard 777 Air,” she says. “Make sure to put the BS on airplane mode and leave all your baggage at home.”

The similarity of concepts between Latto’s show — which has been in development for a year, according to one contributor’s tweet — and another former Apple Music production quickly caught fans’ eyes, leading to a flurry of comments comparing and contrasting the two (if anything, it might explain the roots of their conflict given the timeline). Meanwhile, some others attributed Latto’s flight attendant look to Saweetie’s “Closer” video with HER (which, if those fans were being honest, they kinda let flop. Funny to get angry about it now, especially after they cooked Saweetie for doing the same alleged thing to Rico Nasty just like two years ago).

Still, other fans noted that Lil Kim preceded many of her successors into the radio space, trying to short-circuit the inevitable stan war brewing on the horizon. It didn’t work — when have stans ever been convinced by piddling things like facts? — but you have to appreciate the effort.

The first episode of 777 Radio will debut Thursday, March 30 at 11 AM PT on Apple Music with guest Chloe Bailey — another frequent target of controversy from Stan Twitter. Tune in.

