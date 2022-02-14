Saweetie and HER fly the (very) friendly skies in the video for their funky new collaboration, “Closer.” Expanding her Icy brand to include a fictional, ladies-only airline, Saweetie and HER take on the role of pilots for a private flight, with Saweetie meeting a new boyfriend at every destination, which include Paris, Tokyo, and of course, the Philippines. And because Saweetie is sponsorship queen, there’s product placement for water flavoring powder, Ledger hardware wallets (even Saweetie’s into crypto), and Bumble, which apparently helps her keep track of her conquests.

With its dreamy, cloudy aesthetic, the “Closer” video looks a lot like the video for “Back To The Streets” with Jhene Aiko, another of Saweetie’s more well-received singles. When she teams up with other ladies, as she did on “Back To The Streets” and “Best Friend” with Doja Cat, it seems the girl power brings out the best in the Bay Area rapper. Hopefully, that energy will be present on Saweetie’s upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which she’s promised to release sometime in 2022 after pushing it back to tweak some of its songs. If “Closer” is representative of the new direction, then Saweetie is definitely going the right way.

Watch the video for “Closer” above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.